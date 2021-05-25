…Warns INEC to uphold rule of law By Chris ochayi The National Working Committee, NWC, of United Patriots, UP, has vowed that its candidates for the scheduled June 19, 2021, by-elections for Gwaram Federal and Sabo-Gari State Constituencies of Jigawa and Kaduna States would emerge victorious.

The party noted that the two candidates, Murtala Mustapha for Gwaram Federal Constituency and Hamza Dauda for Gari State Constituency, respectively, have emerged through most transparent party primaries.

National Chairman of UP, Barrister Chukwudi Ezeobika, said in a statement issued Monday, in Abuja, that the United Patriots was well position and set to record landslide victory during the polls.

According to Ezeobika, “Having endorsed the emergence of the most credible and competent Candidates for the elections through the Party Primaries held today May 24, 2021, the Party calls on all patriotic Nigerians within the Constituencies concerned to turn out enmasse and lend their overwhelming support to the Party’s Candidates for the complete transformation of the areas come June 19, 2021.

“Knowing the immediate needs of the concerned Constituencies, United Patriots, UP, is now set and well positioned to make life meaningful for all Nigerians through the ballots.

READ ALSO: Arewa lauds Buhari over release of abducted students “We therefore call on INEC to ensure that the Rule of Law is upheld in the scheduled elections to guaranty a free, fair and credible electoral process vis a vis the subsisting unanimous judgment of the Court of Appeal in APPEAL NO. CA/ABJ/CV/507/2020, ACD & 21 ORS AND ATTORNEY GENERAL FEDERATION AND INEC.

“We wish to state that any disregard for the Rule of Law or wrongful exclusion of United Patriots (UP) in the conduct of the scheduled elections would render the entire exercise void.

“We remain committed to one united, equitable and progressive Nigeria and will give to Nigerians, a government that they truly deserve come 2023. “

Vanguard News Nigeria

