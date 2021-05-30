As the news of the death of a former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak spreads on the social media, Nigeria Police Force, Sunday said that Gulak left his hotel room to Sam Mbakwe Airport without informing the force.

Recall that Gulak was reportedly shot dead in his vehicle ‘Camry marked Texas BFT 2150’, while rushing to the Airport.

Sp Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, Imo state Command in a statement obtained by Vanguard explained the incident.

According to him: “On the 30/5/2021, at about 07:20hrs, armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry cab carrying Ahmed Gulak and two others who were on their way to Sam Mbakwe Airport to catch a flight.

“Ahmed Gulak left his room at Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor sister agencies in view of the fragile security situation in the South East and Imo in particular.

READ ALSO: Ahmed Gulak’s murder, painful, senseless – Reno Omokri “He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak at around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordone the area and arrest perpetrators.”

Vanguard News Nigeria