By Ibrahim HassanWuyo Fear gripped residents of communities near the Kaduna International Airport on Friday as a military plane suspected to be conveying military officers including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, has crashed in the evening in the area.

According to locals, the I’ll fated plane had exploded and got burnt completely when it touched the ground.

“All the crew members and passengers numbering 12 died in the crash,” a source at the airport told journalists in Kaduna.

Also read: APC mourns Air Force personnel involved in military aircraft crash According to the source ” the crew lost control of the aircraft due to sudden change of weather before the evening rain in Kaduna.”

There was no official statement from the authorities, even as heavy rain on Friday evening in Kaduna, could not allow reporters to visit the scene of the crash.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...