By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri Investigation yesterday revealed that a female officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, NSCDC, Mrs Glory Nwokocha, who was hit by a stray bullet, inside her house, from the gun battle between the “Unknown gunmen” and security operatives, could not be rushed to the hospital immediately due to fears of flying bullets.

An eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard in Owerri said that as a result of which her bullet injury was said to have been worsened and shortened her chances of survival.

He said: “This woman would have survived it. What happened on that Thursday was terrible. The situation was so difficult. Those around were ready to take her to the hospital to treat her but the sound of bullets, gunshots everywhere and people were running for their lives and fear could not allow anybody to go out.

Also read: Imo police confirm Owerri robbery, debunk fire in assembly complex “People are inside hiding so that bullet will not touch them. The most painful part of it was that she was sitting indoor with her family members and the bullet flew into the house and caught her. It’s painful. It was after when she was said to have rushed to one hospital in Orlu, and later she was moved to Federal Medical Center, FMC, Owerri, where she died on Friday.”

In another development, Sales Representative of New Telegraph newspaper in Imo state, Mr Chuks Ugwuibe, has been declared missing.

In a statement signed by their Chairman, Association of Newspaper Sales Representatives, Imo state chapter, Mr Udofia Alex Imoh, said: “Ugwuibe was arrested while on his official duties at Orlu. He was actually trying to take his weekly returns from a vendor when he was arrested.

“The association is pained that Ugwuibe’s family is passing through a harrowing experience by the arrest of their father and therefore we call on the security forces in the state to screen their detainees, especially those arrested at Orlu last Tuesday, to ascertain if Mr Chuks Ugwuibe, the Sales Representative for New Telegraph in Imo state is languishing in their custody.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

