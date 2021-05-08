By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT At least seven policemen have been feared killed in Rivers State in an unexpected invasion by unknown gunmen.

The incident happened on the East-West road; from the Choba bridge to Rumuji Community, at 10 pm, Saturday.

It was learned that the gunmen who firstly attacked the C4i police formation at Emohua community killed two people, then a stop-and-search police point at Ogbakiri Junction before moving unabatedly till Rumuji, killing three policemen.

Also read: Ebubeagu arrests 8 armed robbery suspects in Ebonyi It was also gathered that the hoodlums also attacked Elimgbu Police Station in Obio/Akpor LGA and killed two men.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni said police were mobilising to the scenes to ascertain the true state of things.

Details later…

