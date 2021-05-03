By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri An investigation by Vanguard yesterday revealed that one of the said sponsors of the hoodlums who operated under the name “unknown gunmen” has been arrested by security operatives for allegedly sponsoring the “unknown gunmen” linked to the killings, burning of Police stations in the state as well as the Owerri correctional centre.

Vanguard in Owerri was told that he was nabbed at Aboha-Ohi around lifeline Assembly Owerri/Orlu road in Imo state.

Furthermore,he has been on security surveillance over the said allegations that linked him to the activities of the hoodlums, killings and burning police stations in the state.

Also read: Breaking: Again, unknown gunmen attack Ebonyi Police Station, Kill 1, Injure another According to the source, who spoke to Vanguard on the arrest said: “He is from Amanachi community in Orsu local government area of Imo state, he was arrested in April, around lifeline Assembly in Aboha-Ohi along Owerri /Orlu road in Imo.

“He was arrested in connection with sponsoring /financing of the so-called unknown gunmen terrorising Imo state,” the source said.

This is coming a few days after Vanguard had reported that over 12 hoodlums operating as “unknown gunmen” said to be in connection with the series of attacks in the state, had been apprehended by security operatives.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...