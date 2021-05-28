Following his inability to meet his bail condition, coupled with providing a suspected fraudster as his surety, the court for the Western District of Washington at Tacoma, has ordered the indefinite suspension of Abidemi Rufai, the suspended aide to Ogun State governor who is being accused of Covid19 unemployment fraud to to the tune of $350,000 in the United States.

Rufai who was supposed to have been released on Wednesday was denied bail after the United States Department of Justice revealed that the surety provided by him is a suspected fraudster.

His brother, Alaba Rufai, who is listed in court records, could not post the $300,000 surety bond for his bail. He got a nurse, Nekpen Soyemi, to stand in for him as surety but the US government said Ms Soyemi is a suspected fraudster and could not be allowed to stand surety for Rufai.

This prompted the court to grant a motion by the US government for “a stay of the release order.”

The order was granted by U.S. District Judge, Benjamin Settle.

“The release order is STAYED, and the defendant shall remain in custody pending this Court’s decision on the government’s motion for review,” Mr Settle was quoted to have said.

Rufai was arrested at the airport on May 14 on his way to Amsterdam.

The U.S. said he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Although his lawyer, Michael Barrows, said Rufai denied “involvement in these transactions” Governor Abiodun has since suspended him.





