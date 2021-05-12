US diplomacy has gotten a new name: weasel diplomacy, which is reflected in a series of US moves on the Xinjiang-related affairs.

One of its latest actions is that on Wednesday, the US, together with Germany, Britain and some NGOs, will host a virtual UN event “on the repression of Uyghur Muslims” in China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Yet, no matter how nobly the US tries to pretend it “cares” about Xinjiang’s Uygur Muslims, its weasel nature can hardly be covered up. As Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying commented about the event on Monday, the US “is just like the weasel paying respect to the hen without the best of intentions.”

See how US “goodwill” in Afghanistan, which is situated next to Xinjiang, has resulted in.

In 2001, a US-led coalition began attacking Afghanistan with a seemingly decent excuse – fighting the war on terror and helping Afghan reconstruction. See what the country looks like now – being stuck in poverty with no silver lining of national development, yet evident political deadlock. Many young people have to pick up guns in order to survive. There is little doubt that the US never wants to see real peace in Afghanistan. And the US cannot be more hypocritical to condemn the Saturday car bombing attack at an Afghan school in Kabul, as if the mess in Afghanistan was not triggered by the US itself.

After the US ruthlessly and barbarically inflamed turmoil in Afghanistan for its own interests, it is now sanctimoniously concerned about human rights in Xinjiang. Save it. The truth is the US cannot bear seeing prosperity and stability in China, so it is attempting to destabilize and split China via meddling with Xinjiang-related affairs with fabricated, seemingly “dignified” excuses, observers noted.

The US is good at doing this. Just like how Uncle Sam presented a tube of “washing powder” (as Russian President Vladimir Putin had said) to question Iraq and start a war, the US has created another tool – cotton – to accuse China of having “forced labor” and “genocide” in Xinjiang.

US politicians don’t fact-check on China. Worse, they do not have the guts to face the truth. The reality is the Uygur population in Xinjiang has doubled over the past 40 years. Local residents choose their jobs at their free will with their per capita disposable incomes continuing to grow. Any visitor to Xinjiang can feel the hustle and bustle, development and prosperity there. Yet the US is blind to all that, sticking to its own presumption of guilt, and even spreading its lies to multinational occasions like UN events.

Washington said it is concerned about the so-called rights abuses against the Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang. Does it even listen to itself? If it really cares about Muslims, why did the US attack and bomb Muslim countries one after another all these years, causing huge casualties and countless homeless people? It is absurd some Western countries are taking US’ wordings seriously.

US foreign policy is “weasel diplomacy,” and its Xinjiang tactic is to turn the place into another Afghanistan, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations of the China Foreign Affairs University, told Global Times on Tuesday. As the Chinese proverb Hua quoted, a weasel could put on a friendly appearance, but will always find the opportunity to catch the hen and eat it up.

The US is the “weasel.” Its “weasel diplomacy” has brought wars to many countries, yet it won’t succeed in Xinjiang, according to Li. China is neither Ukraine nor Afghanistan. China has strong national power, rich resources and powerful strategies. “If the US tends to believe it could stir up internal chaos in China, it must have overestimated its own strength and underestimated China’s capability to resist external influences,” Li said.

On Sunday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted, “The United States condemns the barbarous attack near a girls’ school in Kabul, Afghanistan. We offer our condolences to the victims.” Yet the world has already witnessed too many times that whoever the US sends condolences to, whoever the US claims to stand with, will fall on evil days. So, save the condolences for the US itself; and Xinjiang needs no concern from Washington. Xinjiang needs genuine peace and development.

