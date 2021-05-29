Over 60 teams, drawn from across the country, will converge on the lush green course of Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort on June 4 to vie for passage to the World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) billed for Cascais, Portugal in November.

The World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) is an international amateur golf event that features players from across the world.

The event’s Nigerian franchise holders, Falcon Golf Development Company (FGDC), disclosed that the teams would battle for an all expense paid trip to the world finals, adding that all necessary arrangements have been put in place.

Speaking at a pre-tournament media chat in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of FGDC, Remi Olukoya, said he expects a keen contest in Uyo, noting that the ultimate prize of this event is one that every team should vie for.

“I am excited at the prospects of what we will see in Uyo this year. All the players coming are very competitive. So I expect a great outing,” Olukoya said.

Dubbed ‘WCGC 2021’, several corporate organisations have registered to participate in the competition, including Infinity Trust Mortgage, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pwc), Citec Estate, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Chevron Nigeria, Oil & Gas Free Zone, Xpress Payment Solution, Petan, Universal Offshore, African Golf Tour, Yolas Consultants, Grenwood International Service, Sodium Group, Western Development Company, Konferge Online Photo Shop, and Premium Pension.

Others are Transoceanic Logistics, Comfortola Nigeria, Uptown Printing, IGPES Group, Adl Solutions, Becon Nigeria, Bolingo Holdings, Zenera, Shuwari Industries, Fairway Technologies, Adecco, Yoke Solutions, Nigeria Economic Zones Association, Ravoa, Alanku Energy, NCDMB, Aeroconsult, Gift Medical Center, Hensek Integrated, Abduljamin, Shore Gas, Different Strokes, and Darzinger Nigeria. Also in are Maash Engineering, SGS Logistics, Intra Africa Agriculture Consultants, Warams Services, Omars Royal Company and Global Lifting & Engineering Services among others.

Olukoya added, “We are most grateful to our sponsors, Ibom Icon Hotel & Golf Resort, Ibom Air, NCDMB, Rwanda Air, Premium Pension, Citec, Infinity Trust Mortgage, Shuwari Industries and Singleton.

“Apart from the array of prizes and tickets to be won, the ultimate prize for the overall winner in this year’s event is a Benin handcrafted Claret bronze Jug.”

While explaining that the goal of FGDC of building the first of its kind golf academy in Lagos still subsists, Olukoya said the project started this year with the proposed Catch Them Young initiative being put in place

Uptown Printing Limited represented by Grace Ihonvbere and Rachel Danjuma won the maiden edition in Abuja last year.

