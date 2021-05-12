The Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma has dissolved his state executive council with immediate effect.

The governor sacked 20 of his commissioners, leaving only eight.

“The governor, at his discretion, decided that it became necessary to rejig and re-energise the system for maximum productivity,” Amaka Okafor, aide to the governor said.

Those retained by the governor are the commissioners for information, works, women affairs, technology, finance, health, sports, and tourism.

Declan Emelumba, commissioner for information, said the governor assured the former commissioners that they will still be found relevant in other areas if eventually they do not make the new cabinet.

Emelumba added that a new cabinet will be reconstituted soon.

This is the first major cabinet reshuffle of the Imo state government since Uzodinma assumed office in January 2020.

