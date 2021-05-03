Janet Osemudiamen

Valencia CF have sacked manager Javi Gracia who was in charge for 10months.He was relieved of the post with immediate effect after their 3-2 loss at the hands of FC Barcelona during their LaLiga clash on Sunday that saw them drop to six points of the relegation zone.

According to BBC Sport, in a statement issued by the six-time Spanish champions, they went on to mention the footballer-turned-manager was informed by them of his dismissal as coach of the team on Monday after which the club went on to publicly thank him for his work and dedication during his time coaching the team, and concluded by wishing him luck for his future endeavors.

