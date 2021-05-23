2021 started so well for 2Bad music Worldwide front man and CEO Vclef, known for his numerous releases in the past few months.

Vclef has proven once again to be the most consistent and fastest growing African face on the block with the release of his much anticipated new single “Lay On Me”. Despite such short notice, the song had already became popular before it’s release.

[ALSO READ] I’m no longer independent woman, I need a man – Fanti Tukuwei The new single which already made rounds before its release date is actually worth the hype and it will definitely make its way to the top. ‘Lay on Me’ is a mid-tempo groove with a blend of afrobeat, dance, big band and afro-fusion sound that is blended with classical composition and perfect lyrical contents.

The foreign-groove produced song is one you should not hesitate to stream, download, purchase and share. Be on the look out for Vclef as the industry is still looking out for its 2021 Rookie of the year and Next rated.

‘Lay on Me’ is officially out on all music streaming platform.

Follow him on all social media platforms @VclefgramO2

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...