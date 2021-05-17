Singer Vclef has released new photos in preparation for the release of a new single as well as artwork for the song.

2Bad music worldwide, a budding label is known for their consistent style of releasing music back to back and there is no need to stress it because it’s no more rumours or hypes that it’s CEO and front act Vclef is not relenting about taking his unique spot in the industry. Vclef who took to his twitter few days ago to announce a new single , also recently took to his twitter to say that he will be releasing the biggest hit in africa in few days time.

[ALSO READ] BBNaija Nengi counts blessings Vclef was seen trending recently on twitter with his current hit single “Right Now”. He happens to be one of the artist to watch out for in 2021 as his consistency is top notch and he also makes sure he does not disappoint his growing population of fans worldwide with great hits back to back. Right now is actually a hit but according to the pop star’s management the next single is actually what the industry has been looking out for, “It may just be the jam of the year”

The song which is scheduled to be released anytime from now is produced by the label’s power house International flakes a.k.a Foreign Groove and happens to be one you can’t afford to miss. In order not to keep his fans waiting, Vclef has unleashed the official artwork for the single and its title and now the industry awaits it’s release.

