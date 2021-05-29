Akintunde-Johnson

The Nigerian creative industry is rich with avalanche of opportunities, but despite these opportunities, there are still several challenges faced by stakeholders.

In response to the prevalent uncertainties that exists within the industry, entertainment powerhouse, ViacomCBS, in conjunction with AfricaNXT, recently held a virtual panel session to educate creatives on how to build a sustainable and profitable career.

Themed: Is It Possible To Build Profitable And Sustainable Careers In Today’s Creative Economy In Nigeria? and moderated by media personality – Folu Storms, the conversation featured Country Manager, ViacomCBS Network Africa, Bada Akintunde-Johnson and Inya Lawal, CEO, Ascend Studios.

Starting off the conversation, Akintunde-Johnson said that a key to “matching profit with passion is not going solo,” adding that “Behind every super star that you see is a team.

“There are people with talents and skills in different areas that ensure that every relevant superstar stays relevant,” he stated.

With the creative industry teeming with opportunities, the entertainment powerhouse chief also encouraged young people to pick up relevant skills to take advantage of the viable opportunities.

According to Bada, part of having a plan is to solve some of the problems that plague the industry, as opposed to just acknowledging that there are problems with no move to solve those problems.

“You must understand that you have everything within you to solve some of the problems,” he said.

On her part, Inya Lawal, revealed that a lack of structure is the major problem that plagues the industry. She also emphasized that creatives should not hide behind the difficulties they face as a result of these challenges.

“You need to figure things out yourself. People have different trajectories of their careers that they need to align with. And rather than playing it by ear, it is good to have a plan,” she said.

For the participants in attendance, the conversation proved to be a wholesome experience.

Running with the vision to reimagine Africa, ViacomCBS is a multimedia entertainment network that offers the most comprehensive broadcasting portfolio on the African continent, reaching over 100 million viewers across 43 African countries.

