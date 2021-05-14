An African Parking attendant in Lambert was captured in hot tears after a parent caught him stalking his 15-year-old daughter in her school uniform.

In Lambert, just like other cities in the West, having any form of sexual relationship with a minor is a statutory offence and punishable under the laws governing these countries.

In a video monitored by The Street Journal, the father of the victim, a high school student, was captured confronting the officer. He seized the parking attendant’s badge tag and made a video of him.

The attendant could be seen pleading for mercy saying he was only human, married, and didn’t know the schoolgirl was only 15.

While the victim whose face was shielded could be heard saying he knew, the parking attendant kept screaming, “I didn’t know she was 15.”

The victim’s father kept at it while the attendant continued to shield his face from the camera. However, some police officers soon intervened and after series of questions, they handcuffed him and whisked him away.

Going through WhatsApp chats between the parking attendant and the student, it was apparent the officer lied that he wasn’t aware of her age.

In chats with his victim, the officer made inquiries about her age, her parents’ whereabouts, her sibling, and more.

Watch the video below:

Like this: Like Loading...