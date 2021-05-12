As Nigerian security forces continue to battle against terrorism and banditry, the bad guys have continued to devise new ways of concealing arms and ammunition.

Recently, security operatives nabbed a notorious bandit who led them into the forest and revealed the tactic used in concealing arms and ammunition.

In a video monitored by The Street Journal, the security agents who seemed to be speaking more of Hausa language were captured digging deep into the soil.

After minutes of digging, the officers brought out a black polythene bag containing guns and magazines.

The suspect was later handcuffed and taken away.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, this newspaper, on Tuesday, shared a video of a confessed criminal, Abubakar Ali, who said he specializes in moving weapons from Kaduna to Boko Haram elements in Kagara and Shiroro councils of Niger State.

Ali said when transporting the arms and ammunition, he carefully conceals them into the seat of his motorcycle, an act he has been doing for the past five years.

He added that he and his gang make as much as N20m from kidnapping unsuspecting members of the public, adding that those whose families fail to ransoms are killed.

This comes barely a month after the governor of Niger, Abubakar Bello, confirmed the presence of Boko Haram elements in his state.

