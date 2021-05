Photo collage of the student and fetish items

A video, which has begun going viral on social media, has captured the moment a student of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) allegedly tried to use his roommate for money rituals.

In the video which was seen by this newspaper, the student gave his name as Saheed Adeniran and could be seen pleading when threats to post the video on social media were made.

The fetish items which he allegedly planned to use on his friend were on full display.

