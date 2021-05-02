It’s over two weeks since Shukurat Oluwakemi Odugbesan, a Canada-bound Nigerian woman, was murdered in cold blood by suspected armed robbers around Oduntan in Ketu, Lagos.

While the family of the 41-year-old victim continues to mourn her exit, her killers are yet to be apprehended.

Speaking in an interview with PUNCH, Shukurat Oluwakemi’s mother and husband narrated how the incident came as a big blow to them.

The deceased was said to have been stabbed multiple times by her attackers around 6 am on April 10, which happened to be her husband’s birthday.

Narrating the incident, her mother said:

“Someone called me with her phone to ask if I was Kemi’s mother and I said yes. I was asked to come immediately because my child was lying on the highway.

“When I got there, I met my child on the ground where she had been hacked. When I called her name, she lifted her head up and saw my face, she then became unconscious again. I cried in agony for help because she was my first child.

“At 6:20, I went to the place of the incidence immediately. The incident happened around Glasshouse at Iyana School bus stop”

Kemi’s mum added that she pleaded with a Hausa man to help her get her daughter to the hospital.

She continued:

“We took her to my brother’s hospital where she was checked, placed on an oxygen concentrator, and given some injections. My brother told me she was responding…but suddenly, he held me and told me she was dead. I went in to check my child on the bed, I hit her stomach several times and screamed her name in agony.”

On his part, the deceased’s husband said that they both attended the night vigil together, and at about 6:00 am, she knelt by his side to wish him a happy birthday. He added that after the vigil, his wife helped him board a Danfo to Palmgroove, while she took an Okado. Unknown to him, that was the last time he would see her alive.

The deceased was billed to leave for Canada a few days after her death.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said the case has been transferred to the homicide section, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

Watch the video below

