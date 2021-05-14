The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, on Friday, paraded Uduak Frank Akpan, the suspected killer of a job seeker, Iniobong Umoren to dismiss rumors of his death in custody.

The prime suspect was paraded alongside his father.

According to the police commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Andrew Amiengheme, a discrete investigation is still ongoing and is at the concluding stage.

He dispelled rumors that there were several shallow graves in the compound where Ms. Umoren’s body was exhumed.



Speaking with newsmen, Uduak Akpan said he killed Ms. Umoren in self-defense and not intentionally.

“When I invited her for the supposed job interview and I asked her whether she can work in a farm as secretary. I told her that I wanted to sleep with her first. She agreed on a condition that I will use a condom which I also agreed to. She became furious when I started removing the condom, and she attacked me. I was bleeding so I needed to defend myself by hitting her which lead to her death,” Uduak said.

He said he used a stabilizer to hit Ms. Umoren on her abdomen.

According to Uduak Akpan, he was the only guilty one in the family, stressing that his father and siblings are all innocent.

He said the NYSC boot found in the compound that was invaded and vandalized by angry protesters belonged to his mum. He claimed she used it when she was undergoing the mandatory NYSC program and since then, it was being used for farm work.

Uduak further said the nursery school books which were also found in the compound belonged to him and his siblings. This answer, however, has many red flags because the names on the books were entirely different from his or his siblings.

Meanwhile, Ms. Umoren was buried today in Akwa Ibom State.

