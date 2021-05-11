Recently, operatives of the Nigerian Police Force arrested a suspect in Kaduna for supplying arms to Boko Haram elements in the Shiroro and Kagara areas of Niger state.

The suspect who gave his name as Abubakar Ali said he is a father of four children, adding that he presently works with the Boko haram sect operating in the Shiroro and Kagara areas of the state.

In a video monitored by The Street Journal, the suspect who spoke in Hausa, said he helps in purchasing weapons from Kaduna for the group and transports them by concealing them inside Okada seats.

He added that he and his gang also engage in kidnapping business where they collect a minimum of N20 million naira as ransom from their victims while those who can not pay are killed.

The suspects noted that on other occasions, they pretend to be cattle rearers to kidnap unsuspecting victims, a tactic he and his gang have been practising for the past five years.

Last month, the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello confirmed the presence of Boko Haram terrorists in the state, stating that the insurgents had taken over Kauri and Shiroro councils.

“I am confirming that we have Boko Haram elements in Niger State, around Kauri. They have taken over the territory… They have installed their flag,” Bello said.

Watch the video below:

