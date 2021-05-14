Governor Udom Emmanuel has expressed displeasure with the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for releasing some armed Fulani militias who were arrested with AK-47 rifles from its custody.

In a video monitored by The Street Journal, the armed militias were said to have arrested while fully dressed in fake military apparel, with 18 AK-47 rifles.

According to Emmanuel, instead of the police to thoroughly investigate them, they followed ‘orders from above’ directing them to release the armed men.

Gov. Emmanuel said:

“However, the police hierarchy gave express order that those persons should be released and their guns handed back to them.



“We want to let the world know that if there is a breakdown of law and order tomorrow, the police should be held responsible.”

The governor, however, said he was happy that some people captured the arrest of the armed Fulani men on video.

Meanwhile, neither the State Police Command nor the Force Headquarters have responded to the governor’s allegations.

Watch the video below

