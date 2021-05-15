The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, on Friday, paraded Mr. Ezekiel Uduak Akpan, the prime suspect in the murder of job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, and his father, Frank Akpan, at the headquarters in Uyo, the state capital.

Akpan owned up to the crime, saying he killed her in self-defense. He added that he had lured six other girls in the past but Iniubong was the only one he killed.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the suspected murderer lured the 26-year-old graduate of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) with a fake job interview on April 29, raped, killed, and buried her remains in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

Ms Umoren was confirmed dead on April 30 and buried on Friday at her hometown, Nung Ita, Ikot Essien in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking to journalists, the older Akpan said he not aware of his son’s murderous act.

“I was not aware. I am not happy about it. When the police came to my compound, I was asked to recall him (from his trip to Calabar that day),” he said.

Residents in the area had said the compound where Akpan murdered Iniubong was out of bounds. However, responding to questions, the father said it was false because he had a borehole where residents in the community fetched water from.

The 64-year-old revealed that he is a retired civil servant, who served in the federal ministry of health in Abuja, adding that he relocated to Urua local government about two years ago and was not always around.

He said he believed justice will be served rightly but expressed displeasure that his son whom he suffered to train in school could engage in such dastardly act.

Watch the video below:

Like this: Like Loading...