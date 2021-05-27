The Rivers State Police Command has paraded a member of Abia State vigilante group, Okorie Chukwuma, for allegedly killing his boss, Mr Eyinaya Ogbonna.

The Guardian gathered that the deceased, a businessman based in the United States of America, had returned home to invest in Nigeria and was building a gas station.

He was said to have employed the suspect through the Abia State Vigilante Service to work for him and possibly safeguard the facility.

As the work progressed, the suspect who was unwilling to adhere to his boss’s instructions and directives, developed animosity against him.

He allegedly conspired with his colleague, another member of the vigilante and shot him dead with a pump-action gun during his boss’s visit to the facility.

After killing Ogbonna, Chukwuma then stole his Toyota Venza car. He was arrested when he went to Port Harcourt to sell the car.

The suspect confessed to the crime during an interview with journalists in Rivers State.

“I am here because I killed my boss,” Chukwuma said. I came to PortHarcourt to sell his car but unfortunately, the police caught me.”

“My boss told me not to bring friends to the gas facility. So on Sunday, he came and saw my friend and started making trouble. Later, he said, since I don’t want to listen, he will terminate my work and that even if his money will go, no problem.”

“So when he left, My friend and I planned against him. When he came back later in the afternoon, I shot him with my pump action gun from the back. He didn’t know that I will kill him. I was arrested when I came to PortHarcourt to sell the car.”





