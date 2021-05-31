President Muhammadu Buhari …insist no brand new Constitution, no election in 2023 ….Northern region not afraid of disintegration, NCF leader fires back By Ikechukwu Nnochiri & Victoria Ojeme Leaders of major ethnic nationalities in Nigeria, on Monday, converged in Abuja, where they urged President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up to his responsibilities, warning that the nation is currently on the precipice.

While Pan Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, through its National Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, called for total overhaul of the present 1999 constitution which it said was “tilted in favour of the North against the South”, on its part, Ohaneze Ndigbo, through its President General, Prof. George Obiozor, said there was need to re-negotiate Nigeria’s unity.

READ ALSO: On the increasing possibility of Nigeria’s disintegration (1) The two regional groups tabled their grievances and also proffered solutions to some of the existential problems facing the nation, at an event tagged “Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-Ethnic Peace Dialogue”, which was organised by Youths Off The Streets Initiative, YOTSI.

In his presentation at the event, Afenifere leader, Chief Adebanjo, decried that the country is presently faced with critical threats of imminent second civil war and forceful political break-up.

