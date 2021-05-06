Black-Superman | Image: Screenrant

A black actor is set to suit up as the next Superman for the first time ever.

According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros.’ is searching for a black actor to don the famous cape.

The report also added that the upcoming film will be directed by a black director.

“… insiders say Warners and DC are committed to hiring a Black director to tackle what will be the first cinematic incarnation of Superman featuring a Black actor,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote.

Warners had announced in February that Ta-Nehisi Coates, the acclaimed novelist who expanded the world of Wakanda for Marvel comics, is writing the screenplay of the black Superman film. Coates is expected to turn it in to Warner Bros bosses in December.

Warners also announced that Jeffrey Jacob Abrams, known for his work on the Star Trek franchise, would be producing the film.

However, the search is still on for the actor that will portray the first black Superman.

“Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan was rumoured to be involved in developing a black Superman film in 2019.

But he has since played down speculations that he could be appearing in Coates’ film, telling the Reporter last month: “I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation.

“It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.’

Daily Mail reported that this will not the first time a black Superman will appear on the big screen.

A character called Calvin Ellis was first introduced in 2009 series Final Crisis 7, as a Superman from an alternative universe.

That character is from ‘Earth 23′ where his civilian identity is also the president of the United States. Comic book writer Grant Morrison has said he was inspired by Barack Obama when he created the character.

But there is no indication that it will be this version of Superman who appears in Coates’ script.

Sources tell THR that Coates is crafting a Kal-El in the vein of the original Superman comics and will have the protagonist hail from Krypton and come to Earth. While the story is currently being crafted and many details could change, one option under consideration is for the film to be a 20th century period piece.

