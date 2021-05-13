BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: Residents of Warri in Delta State have reacted to a trending video on alleged portions of vandalized Warri -Itakpe rail track.

The video surfaced yesterday on social media with no specific information on where it happened. But residents who spoke wondered why anyone would damage a rail track , calling on government to investigate the situation and ensure those behind it were arrested.

READ ALSO:Man apprehended for stabbing 15-year old girl in Delta “I have been asking myself the same question since the video came up online. Who will tamper with the rail track. Some of the rail tracks have been there for over three decades with nobody touching them. So why should it be now “, a resident Andrew Mejebi said .

” We hope this is not politics. Because almost everything in our country is politicised . If politicians are behind this then it is unfortunate. I just pray it is not politics. “, another resident who gave her name as Felicia said.

“Let this not be an attempt to paint this area that train travels through as bad people. I have never heard of this before.And the rail lines some have been there for ages “, she added.

Some others who spoke thanked God that the alleged vandalism did cause any train accident ..

“You know because of the number of persons that travel in a train at anytime the accident is usually very very devastating and many persons are involved. We thank God that we have not heard of any accident ” a man who does not want his name in print said.

The train leaves Ujevwu in Udu local government area in the morning to Itakpe and back almost daily.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...