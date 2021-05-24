President Dangote Group Aliko Dangote. Photo: TWITTER/NNPCGROUP

The West African Student’s Union (WASU) has commended the employment generation drive of the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, urging other wealthy West African leaders to invest in industries that will rid the region of the unemployment rate. President of WASU, Romans Pillah, in a press briefing, held in Abuja on Thursday, described Dangote as God-sent to Africa and lauded him for employing more than 200,000 youths in his companies.

“As students, we are scared of our future because of the high unemployment rate, but with individuals like Dangote, we are optimistic and pray for more Africans like him to eliminate the scourge of unemployment,” he said.

While urging Dangote to prevail on cement distributors across Nigeria to sell a little above the ex-factory price of N2, 450, he said the attitude of the distributors and other middlemen responsible for the rise in the price should be sanctioned.

He further commended the doggedness and commitment of the Dangote Group to the industrialisation of the West African sub-region.

He said: “WASU wishes to appreciate Dangote Group on their corporate social responsibility via scholarship, youth empowerment and building of enduring infrastructure”

Earlier in Lagos, WASU presented an award to Dangote Group as the “Most Outstanding Company in Africa”, noting that there was no other company that was rapidly expanding across the continent and employing thousands of youths as much as the group.

Dangote’s Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, Devakumar Edwin, who was also given an award by the students’ body as an “Icon of Outstanding Visionary Leadership in Africa”, assured the body of the group’s determination to create millions of employment across the continent.





