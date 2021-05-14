Watch: Olamide Releases ‘Rock’ From Upcoming “UY Scuti” Album

Nigerian music superstar Olamide has shared audio and visuals for ‘Rock’, the first single from his forthcoming album, ‘UY Scuti’.

The ten-track LP, Olamide’s third new music project in just over a year, is set for release on June 14 through a partnership between his own YBNL Nation imprint and US indie powerhouse, EMPIRE.

The video for Rock’, was directed by renowned Nigerian director Clarence Peters, takes viewers inside a noir vision of Lagos, starring Olamide and dancer Soliat Bada, as flirtatious lovers plotting a rendezvous.

Rising Nigerian beatmaker Eskeez, who handles the lion’s share of production on ‘UY Scuti’, produced the intimate, mid-tempo Afrobeats scorcher.

Watch below:

Related

Like this: Like Loading...