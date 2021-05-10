Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar

Buhari to mark Eid in Abuja urges moderate celebration As this year’s Ramadan approaches an end, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has ordered Muslim Ummah to look out for the crescent (moon) of Shawwal, 1442 AH tomorrow.

He gave the directive in a statement issued by Deputy Secretary-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Prof. Salisu Shehu.

The sighting of the new moon of Shawwal, according to Islamic tradition, signals the conclusion of Ramadan fast and the declaration of the Eid-al-Fitr celebration.

The document read in part: “In preparation for the 1442 AH ‘Idul Fitri celebration, the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) of the NSCIA has advised the President-General that the crescent of Shawwal should be searched for on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 equivalent to 29 Ramadan, 1442 AH.

“If the crescent is actually sighted by informed persons on Tuesday night and His Eminence is so advised by the experts, he would address the press to declare Wednesday, May 12, 2021, as the first day of Shawwal (‘Id day).

“If, however, the crescent is not sighted on Tuesday night, Thursday, May 13, 2021, automatically becomes the first of Shawwal, 1442 AH (‘Id day).”

The Sultan encouraged the faithful to keep praying for Nigeria’s peaceful co-existence.

IN a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari has called for moderate festivities in this COVID-19 era.

Consequently, the Nigerian leader, his family, personal aides, cabinet members and service chiefs, who choose to remain in Abuja, would congregate in full compliance with extant COVID-19 protocols in the Presidential Villa to observe Eid prayers at 9:00 am.

Thereafter, there would not be the traditional Sallah homage by religious, community and political leaders.

As was the case last year, the President stressed low-key merriment at home in view of the pandemic, even as he canvassed continued prayer for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

In a statement yesterday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President condoled with families, who lost their loved ones to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the federation.

He urged leaders to counsel youths against being used to foment violence.

Buhari equally joined worshippers for the closing session of the Tafsir at the State House Mosque where prayers were said for Allah’s protection upon the nation, its people and the leaders.

He and others listened to the final round of the daily interpretation of the Quran by the Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdulwahid Abubakar Sulaiman.

The Islamic cleric recalled the lessons of Ramadan and prayed against disunity, unrest, anger and crimes.

