Watch Trailer: Netflix Confirms Lupin Part 2 Will Launch June 11th

This isn’t a game anymore. Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

Netflix has announced the launch of the second part Lupin June 11th, with this announcement, a new trailer was released.

The show has made a huge impact since landing on Netflix earlier this year, becoming the platform’s most successful French international hit.

Starring Omar Sy, the heist thriller was watched by a staggering 70million households within 28 days of its release, leaving fans wanting more.

The show follows the story of lead character Assane, who sets out to find out the truth behind his father being imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit.

Lupin is loosely inspired by a series of books from French author Maurice Leblanc, with the contemporary take proving hugely popular.

The final episode saw Assane’s son, Raoul, kidnapped during a family trip – the second series will see him deal with the repercussions and track down his child.

Watch the trailer below:

Related

Like this: Like Loading...