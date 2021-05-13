Ogun State Government on Thursday assured residents of qualitative health care delivery, in spite of the dwindling revenue occasioned by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, and the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Board, Dr Elijah Ogunsola, in Abeokuta.

The state government noted that it had made a significant investment in primary health care by providing consistent availability of basic amenities such as potable water and constant power supply.

It was reacting to rumours making the rounds that expectant mothers were asked to bring gallons of water before they could be attended to due to lack of water supply at the Abeokuta South Local Government Health (LGA) Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

The statement maintained that the local government and its medical personnel were equal to the task of resolving the concerns raised and restore normalcy to the centre, “should such happen or ever existed.”

“Despite the myriad of challenges and liabilities the present administration inherited, the state government has painstakingly made efforts to turn the health sector around.

READ ALSO: Eid-el-Fitr: Ganduje declares Friday work-free day in Kano “An online publication had reported that a primary health care facility in Abeokuta South was facing water supply problem due to the malfunction of the generator and which impacted patients’ experience, particularly our expectant mothers.

“As we commence investigations into the report, let us tender our apologies to any expectant mother that might have been affected by the publication, which at the moment we still consider as not right, until the conclusion of our findings.

“The Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration remains focused and steady government with a paramount interest in the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry.

“Consequently, despite the myriad of challenges and liabilities of governance inherited, one of the areas where most proactive measures and painstaking efforts have been placed to turning around the fortunes of the state for better is the health sector.

“As a matter of fact, this administration has zero tolerance for poor health care experience and services.

“This underscores the ongoing infrastructural investment made thus far to upgrade over 100 primary health centres across the 20 LGAs,” it said.

The statement added that the state government had provided a monthly running cost for the health facilities across the 236 wards.

“Funds are lodged directly in each of the facilities’ accounts operated by the host community and the facility staff.

“This intervention will ensure that facilities remain viable long after the renovation is completed with the empowerment of the community and facility health workers to procure tools as needed for a seamless day-to-day running of services,” it added.

According to the statement, the Health Insurance Scheme will soon be launched to further strengthen the health care system for the vulnerable groups across the 20 LGAs of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

