We didn’t want to go back empty-handed How we arrested the suspects — Amotekun Dayo Johnson – Akure One of the four suspected kidnappers arrested by the Ondo state security outfit, Amotekun, Usman Garuba has explained that the four persons abducted by them were not their target.

Garuba, Yaman Muhammed, Umar Ali, and Abubakar Sidiku were paraded by the Amotekun in Akure for allegedly abducting four persons at Oda road in the state capital.

He said that they missed their target, a businessman living around Oda road area in the metropolis but resorted to abducting four persons who were taking shelter from the rain at a bus stop in the area.

Vanguard gathered that two of the victims were rescued but the kidnappers reportedly changed location and held on to the remaining victim demanding ransom payment.

It was in the course of collecting ransom that Garuba was arrested by Amotekun operatives.

Garuba aged 37, took security operatives to their hideouts where others were arrested and the remaining female victim was rescued.

READ ALSO: Army debunks alleged deployment of only Northern officers to Southeast In an interview with vanguard, Garuba said he was introduced by his master who promised to give him a job.

According to him, it was Mohammed that raped their victim while Sanni beat up a woman who refused to offer to pay us ransom.

“It was my oga that brought me and told me there was a job for me. He went to a man and collected N100,000 after threatening to kidnap him.

“We miss out target. They told us the person has money and described the house but we didn’t meet the target. It was on our way back that we kidnapped these people. I came to Akure for a job

“They promised to give me work and I was introduced to one man who I followed to the first kidnap job. We kidnapped the man and three of us realized N100,000 from the job.

“We are working with some Yoruba people who usually bring jobs for us. The man told us that our target is rich and we planned to kidnap him but we didn’t see him and described the house to us.

“He told us to go to the man and that he could not follow us because they know him in the area, but when we are coming it was raining and we met those four people at the bus stop and we kidnapped them so that we will not go back empty-handed.

READ ALSO: Ogun APC youths seek God’s face for peace, unity of Nigeria “l want to beg for forgiveness and I promise not to go near this kidnapping business again, I know it’s not good but I was introduced to the business because I needed to work and make money to feed myself. I never knew they are into kidnapping.

Parading the suspects, the Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said other security agencies joined in the rescue operation.

Adeleye said “We were able to rescue two victims that same day but the kidnappers held onto one.

“We sold a decoy to them of ransom payment and in the course of that we were able to nab one of them who led us to their hideouts and we arrested others.

The commander said that “Umar Garuba has confessed to carrying out other kidnapping activities.”

Adeleye said the suspects would soon be handed over to the police for further interrogation and prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...