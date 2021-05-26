The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, says Nigeria is expecting 12 fighter jets from America to fight insecurity.

Emefiele, who disclosed this in Abuja lamented how insecurity is crippling the economy, added that the arrival of the jets is in line with a pact made between the Nigerian government and the US government three years ago, Punch is reporting.

He said, “If you want an economy to grow, the level of insecurity must be low because if there is a high level of insecurity like what we see today, the economy will suffer.

“Efforts are now targeted at South Eastern and North Eastern parts of the country. About three years ago, the Federal Government and the United States signed a pact that resulted in a government-to-government acquisition of military equipment.

“Out of which, we are expecting 12 fighter jets that would help us solve our insecurity. I am aware that six of them are coming to the country in the month of July and August.”

The CBN governor had earlier advised bandits to drop their arms and be a part of the apex bank’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, which is in its fifth year, designed by the CBN to boost food production.

“I am optimistic before the end of the year, around the year of the end, the security challenges confronting the country will substantially abate,” he said.

