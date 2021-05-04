Governor Nyesom Wike of Cross River State. By Davies Iheamnachor The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has warned secessionist groups not to hoist unnecessary flags in his state, noting that the state was not part of such struggles

The governor also advised those riding on the hospitality of the state to move their secessionist agenda and activities elsewhere.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor of Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike after the traditional rulers, political and opinion leaders of Ekpeye nationality paid a solidarity visit on Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday,

Wike said his administration would not leave any stone unturned in protecting the state and its people against those who think they can annex the state by dragging her into their separatist agenda.

He said: “Rivers State does not belong to any other place. It is an autonomous State. Nobody in other State can come and tell us that we are with them, No.

“So, I will not allow anybody to enter this State to tell us that we are part of them. We will do everything we can to protect the interest of our State.

READ ALSO: Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB “We are a friendly people. We will allow anybody to come here and do business. But nobody should go beyond doing business to hoist unnecessary flag here. We will not take it.”

The governor advised Ekpeye people not to leave anything to chance anymore, but to be vigilant to know what happens around and within their communities.

Wike, who blamed failure of parents to inculcate moral values and discipline in their children for the prevailing social vices, urged the leaders of Ekpeye nationality to collaborate with government to tackle the menace of kidnapping and other criminal activities in both Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas.

However, leader of the delegation, Prof. Dulu Appah said Ekpeye people were grateful to Governor Wike for the numerous development projects sited in the area.

Appah said: “Indeed for us, the Ekpeye Ethnic Nation we make bold to say without fear of contradiction that the democratic dividend we have enjoyed during your administration has made us the envy of other ethnic groups in the State.”

