Shina Abubakar, Osogbo Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has disclosed that his leadership initiative forum is raising new sets of leaders, tagged “African Leopards” to turn the fortune of the continent around.

Oba Ogunwusi, who spoke at a press conference at his palace in Ile-Ife to herald the 2021 Royal African Young Leadership Forum Award, said the new generation of leaders would imitate the Asian Lions that transformed the continent’s economic prosperity.

He said the forum is bringing together various youths that have excelled in their field of endeavour to cross-fertilize ideas with emerging young leaders and mentor them for a larger role in society.

Also read: Edo PDP: Obaseki meets SWC, review position on party leaderships dissolution “At RAYLF we believe in helping youths break barriers, either of age for those seeking employment or social status, we connect youths across the continent to discuss leadership challenges and proffer solutions.

“Out of the many youths that applied for the programme only a hundred were chosen and taken around different leaders across Africa for the mentorship programme. The selection process was thorough and was conducted by prominent scholars and industrial magnate”, he said.

The monarch added that the 2021 programme will take off from tomorrow, Saturday and last through the next two weeks, adding that the new emerging leaders would be corrupt-free and instil new societal value in the coming generation.

“We don’t encourage internet fraudsters in our midst, we raise leaders with discipline that would be corrupt-free, that would build a society with morals and values, not those agitating wrongly but leaders with a conscience”, he added

Vanguard News Nigeria

