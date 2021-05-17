The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi says it still discharges its constitutional duties of maintaining safety on the roads, notwithstanding the security challenges.

Mr Anthony Okorie, the new FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, said this on Monday in Abakaliki, during an interactive session with newsmen on the 2021 United Nations Global Road Safety Week.

According to Okorie, the corps in Ebonyi is still performing its statutory functions, hence the drastic reduction in road accidents in the state.

“We are not armed so other security agencies inform us about the safety situations on the roads.

“We have not withdrawn from the roads. We still discharge our functions assiduously in compliance with stipulated COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

The sector commander said the presence of his men on the road makes motorists cautious and strive to obey traffic regulations.

"Motorists drive recklessly when our personnel are not on the road but our presence makes them cautious even without halting their movements.

“We would however intensify awareness for motorists to obey traffic regulations and earnestly solicit the collaboration of the media in this regard,” he said.

He described the week as an event declared by the World Health Organisation to make relevant stakeholders create the desired awareness for safer roads.

“The theme of the 2021 event is ‘streets for life’, with the campaign calling for a 30km per hour or 20 miles per hour speed limit for cities, towns and villages.

“Speed is the main cause of road traffic injuries with one in every three deaths attributed to it,” he said.

The new Coordinator of the FRSC Special Marshals in the state, Chief Richard Idike, said the group would continue to assist the regular marshals to achieve safety mandates on the roads.

“Enlightenment campaigns for motorists to obey traffic regulations, use of mobile courts to prosecute traffic offenders, among others, have helped to ensure safety on the roads,” Idike said.

