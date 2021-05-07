By Kingsley Omonobi Following the anxiety over fears of Boko Haram attacks in the FCT, the Commander Guards Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Mohammed Takuti Usman, has disclosed that the nation’s capital is safe as troops were on regular patrol of the FCT.

Assuring that troops of the elite Brigade responsible for the protection of the President and his family, the Aso Rock Villa and Abuja, Usman said the troops have not encountered any security threat adding that he has not received any report or intelligence to show that terrorists were targeting government assets in the FCT.

The Commander said, “On Wednesday, there was a report that armed Fulani men were coming to Abuja; my troops went and pinned them down in Gwagwadala. It took them three hours to locate them. They were on their way to Bauchi and Jos.

READ ALSO: No school was shut in Abuja — Police dispel ‘misinformation’ of planned bandits attack “We searched but found nothing dangerous on them and they were not on camels as rumored.’’

Commenting on the security alert from a sister Security Agency, the Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigeria Police Force of an impending attack, the Brigade Commander said, ‘’I’m not aware of the report that insurgents want to attack Abuja; Abuja is cool and calm.

“We carry out patrol in Abuja. I am not aware of the police alert, I was not copied. We hold meetings in the CP’s office. We are playing our own part to ensure security of lives and property. I don’t know where these reports of attack in Abuja are coming from. Abuja is okay and nobody is being attacked as far as I know.’

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...