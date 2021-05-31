By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja Says Protester arrested, professionally dispersed The FCT Police Command has debunked the viral message in some sections of social media purporting that ‘Omoyele Sowere was shot by a female Assistant Commissioner of Police’ at the Unity Fountain.

A statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Public Relations Officer said, “Contrary to the speculation, Police Operatives professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite a public disturbance.

READ ALSOSmoking one cigarette a day harms smoker’s health — WHO “The protesters who went on the rampage were resisted by Police Operatives in order to prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order.

“There is no record of such incident as at the time of this release.

“The Command enjoins residents to remain calm and law-abiding while reaffirming its commitment towards the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”

Vanguard News Nigeria