By Ayo Onikoyi, In most marriages, from the perspective of the African setting, the failure or success of any marriage is heaped on the woman. Baby Drama brings the best of Nollywood actress, Nengi Adoki to fore. She speaks on the travails of women in a childless marriage Can you tell a little about yourself and your journey to becoming one of Nigeria’s top-rated actresses? I want to say thank you because I hear the compliments. If I had to sum it up, I’ll say just find people you know. So, it’s not sounding like a bit of advice. What I did was to find like-minded people. People who were committed to telling the best stories about Nigeria. And when I say the best, it doesn’t necessarily mean the good stuff, I mean the good, the bad, and the ugly.

ALSO READ: More harm comes from romantic relationships devoid of privacy ― Anee Icha So I found people who are creating these stories as honestly and as truthfully as they can and I made awesome projects with them. Sometimes, I’ve had to reach out to people who I thought were doing awesome things, and other times I had to audition when roles pop up and I felt like they were right up my alley in terms of the story. I also tried to pick very challenging roles and projects. I’m very thankful for God and supportive family and friends who are around me constantly, cheering me on. So yeah, that’s my journey in a nutshell.

You have featured in many Nigerian movies and television series, what makes Baby Drama different from other projects that you appeared in? Well, I think it’s about the story. I don’t think I’ve ever done a story like this before. When I pick the roles I want to do, I’m very concerned about what the story is and what we’re trying to say. The character I play in the series, Miss Kese Ajayi, I’ve never met her before. So, it was very challenging in the right ways, and I think that’s what makes Baby Drama special. It’s the storyline and the fact that it was a unique character for me to play. The viewers will love it.

ALSO READ: Our society should accept other processes of childbirth ― Joseph Benjamin Tell us the most interesting about your character, and why viewers should be excited to watch the new series. So, the most exciting thing about Kese Ajayi, is that she is unconventional in a very refreshing way. She’s a very young, well-brought-up Nigerian woman just like any other young single woman. She’s making a way in the world and she hasn’t let anything she’s going through stop her.

When things go wrong in Kese’s life, she uses them to get an advantage and play to her strength. Kese isn’t living her life for anybody else, she’s living life for herself. This speaks to some of the broader discussion around women in society. We still very much live in a society where women are scrutinized for a lot of their social, political, and economic decisions. So Kese is someone who has broken free from all of those things.

And I love playing women like Kese. She’s unconventional in a way that you don’t see coming because she blends in very well, but at the same time, she’s a bit of a rebel.

Vanguard News Nigeria

