Ogbonnaya Onu By Emmanuel Elebeke The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu says Nigeria needs effective deployment of technology and innovation to achieve sustainable sporting development in the country.

The minister stated this when he received the Vice-president of Counseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) and the President of the Organisation of Military sport in Africa, Brig. Gen. Maikano Abdullahi in his office on Monday.

The Minister commended the Military in stemming the tide of Insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities that are prevalent in the country.

He further hailed the resolve of international military bodies for embarking on sporting activities, adding that the sporting activities will create camaraderie and strengthen bonds between nations.

Dr. Onu said that the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OMSA) under the stewardship of Brig. Gen. Maikano Abdullahi will improve Nigeria's security fortunes and relationship with other African countries, especially in the Sahel region.

Earlier the President of the Organisation of Military sport in Africa, Brig. Gen. Maikano Abdullahi said his organisation seeks the support and partnership of the Minister, in organising the first-ever Sahel region military games.

He said the competition will focus on football, golf, and marathon race, to prove the strength and stamina of military officers and soldiers alike.

