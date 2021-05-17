By Chancel Sunday, Bomadi The Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom in Bomadi local government area of Delta State, HRM Pere Luke, Kalanama Viii, has called on the federal government to as a matter of necessity, enshrine the role of traditional rulers in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The monarch made the call, Monday, during an interaction with newsmen in his palace at Akugbene, Bomadi council area, noting that the call had become necessary as traditional rulers were instruments of peace and harmony in their domains.

He averred that the role of traditional rulers right from the time of pre-independence Nigeria were unique, stressing that their role was excluded from the 1999 Constitution.

ALSO READ: Asisat Oshoala: From Ikorodu slum to being first African woman to win Champions League He said: “the role of traditional rulers as it was in the 1979 Constitution is to play an advisory role and of course give unflinching support to the government in power.

“But unfortunately, the 1999 Constitution drafted under the administration of Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar that was handed over to Nigerians on May 29, 1999, did not include the role of the traditional institution.

ALSO READ: 2023 Presidency: Osinbajo has not declared interest ― Akande “As a matter of necessity, we want our role enshrined in the Constitution of the federal republic Nigeria so that whatever we do should not be seen by some fifth columnists as meddlesome Interlopers. We want a constitutional role as it was in the 1979 Constitution.

“Even when the British came to colonize us, even before the amalgamation, they were ruling our subjects through the traditional institutions, which was the Indirect Rule system of government.

“So, even today, we want our role enshrined in the Constitution so that when we’re talking, we know that we also have a space in the Constitution, and not just talking because we want to talk”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

