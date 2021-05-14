Picture caption: Content Manager, FarmFix Investments, Ebibote Opetu (left), Chief Operating Officer, Damilola Oladehin; Business Development Officer Bisi Adeyemi, and Oketoyin Gbemisola, at the media briefing in Ibadan.

The agricultural industry, no doubt, has in the last few years, witnessed a boost, with increased investment from corporate entities and individuals alike.

Rice farming, in recent times, became the focus of investment for many investors in the industry with the ban on foreign importation of the produce. Corporate entities, individuals, even state governments, partnered on rice farming to boost local production.

With gradual public acceptance, the industry continues to attract and witness various forms of investments, especially from agro-allied companies that solicit public funding for guaranteed returns.

One of such new investors is FarmFix, an integrated farm and agro-allied business that is innovatively and technologically driven to ensure food security and sustainable returns on investment for the stakeholders or investors.

Speaking to journalists during a virtual press briefing held from their corporate head office in Ibadan, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, Damilola Oladehin, said that the company focuses on the entire agricultural value-chain, investment, production, processing, trading and exporting.

“FarmFix is a leading agribusiness offering diversified farm products, services and profitable projects. Our vision is to be a leading player in the agricultural industry space and investment destination for individuals and organisations that want to be involved in farming. Our mission is to increase the nation’s food security while creating wealth for her people,” he said.

According to Oladehin, the unique selling point of the company is its commitment to regain the trust deficit of agro-investors. He stressed that though it was true that many other agro-investment companies may have reneged on financial returns accrued to investors, especially those who were not directly involved in farming.

“Many companies have rushed into the business without any pedigree. They say they are in the business of rice farming but all they do is buy in small quantities and rebag for sale. At FarmFix, we are here to fix the problems militating against all stakeholders, especially investors.

“We have acquired various expanses of land across Nigeria for rice planting and have started harvesting in some of our farms. We are in partnership with a rice mill currently nearing completion and the business is fully insured by a leading insurance company in Africa,” he stated.

Oladehin further said: “For us, our business starts from planting the seedling till it gets to the consumers tables. As a team, we foster a culture of personal and professional integrity that is characterised by trust, respect, and a spirit of partnership among employees and investors.

With our team of astute professionals whose industry leadership and integrity is complemented with our skilled and knowledgeable workforce, innovative and diversified services drive our continuing profitable growth while providing the scope and flexibility to accommodate the customised needs of our clients nationwide,” he added.

Highlighting the potentials of the Nigerian agricultural market, the the Business Development Manager of the company, Bisi Adeyemi, said all activities necessary to bring about the transformation of the nation’s agriculture hinges on agribusiness spanning services from production to manufacturing of agro-inputs, packaging and distribution, as well as extension of credit facilities for agricultural investments.

He assured potential future investors that the company would guarantee its mandate by ensuring that quality of service and market expectation is fulfilled.



