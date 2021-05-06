Two weapon smugglers, on Thursday, were caught while attempting to move a huge chunk of arms and ammunitions to bandits residing in forests in Zamfara.

The suspects who were in possession of hundreds of rounds of bullets and magazines were arrested by security operatives fighting banditry and terrorism in the Northern part of the country.

As of the time of filing this report, the Zamfara State government, as well as security operatives are yet to issue an official statement.

Many local governments in Zamfara State have been under the siege of criminally-minded elements who have deprived locals of their peace and have continued to embark on killing and kidnapping sprees.

Last week, the governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, as a matter of urgency, directed security agencies to demolish the houses of informants and those supplying arms to bandits in the state.

Matawalle, who lamented the spate of bloodshed following the resurgence of bandits in the state, said serious punitive measures would be taken against those enabling the activities of bandits in the state.

According to him, many people who were living mostly in the cities were providing information to bandits in the bushes.

“The activities of the informants are creating a lot of problems in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state,” he noted and called for the active support of citizens in order to win the fight.

