Lagos police chief Hakeem Odumosu looks at protesters campaigning against abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at the Lekki toll Plaza in Lagos, on October 12, 2020. – Nigerians protested to pressure the government to follow through on disbanding a feared police unit after authorities made the rare concession in the face of widespread anger over abuses.

Around 2,000 people blocked one of the main highways in the country’s biggest city Lagos, demanding officials make good on an announcement on October 11, 2020, that the federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was being scrapped. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, has said the command is taking steps to avert the consequences of the threat by IPOB to attack Lagos. Speaking on Monday at a Security Summit, Odumosu said, “The threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the Command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state. Strategies are being put in place to

neutralize their activities.”

Odumosu said his Lagos Police Command has taken notice of agitators for the Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state.

According to him, 24 of such Yoruba separatist groups have been identified and being closely monitored.

“The Command is using this medium to solicit for the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of “when you see something, say something,” Odumosu said.

He said the command has emplaced different proactive strategies, which includes, periodic intelligence-led raids of criminal hideouts, convoy patrols of the nooks and crannies, including border points, the establishment of pin-down points at strategic locations, synergy with other security agencies, community leaders, and other stakeholders, while gunboats and back up patrol boats are daily being deployed to cover Lagos waterways to sustain the fight against crimes and criminalities in the state.

“With the implementation of the above and other strategies, it is gratifying to inform the gathering that, from 1st January 2021 till date, the Command has been able to bring down to the barest minimal, as all indices of serious crimes, like cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping, civil unrest, violent protests and targeted attacks on Government facilities by aggrieved groups have assumed a downward trend. While intermittent cases of such crimes recorded were diligently investigated with the suspects arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” Odumosu said.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...