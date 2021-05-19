Hails Akeredolu’s steps to curb menace Wants more slots in Amotekun Dayo Johnson – Akure The Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, in Ondo State has said it would not leave any stone unturned to wipe out crime and criminality and maintain peace across the state.

Acting Coordinator of the congress in the state, led by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, Comrade Nafiu Sarafa gave the promise in Akure.

Sarafa in a statement expressed concern over the spate of criminality in the state.

He said “As a formidable Yoruba security intervention group led by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, we are ready to fully cooperate with all security agents and will not leave any stone unturned to wipe out crime and criminality and maintain peace in all parts of Ondo State.

He urged the governor to increase the slot of OPC in the composition of the State Security outfit, Amotekun in a bid to strengthen the security outfit to rid the state of criminal-minded elements.

Congress threw its weight behind-the-current move by the governor to put an end to cultism, killing, and other forms of criminality in the state.

It hailed the governors “instant and rapid response to the recent violent clash between OPC and some notorious cultists and blood mongers in Owo, the hometown of the Governor.

ALSO READ: Yoruba’ll defend Igbos in southwest against any attack, Sunday Igboho vows “The strong warning and marching orders were given by Governor Akeredolu in his statewide broadcast against cultism and criminality have gone a long way to return peace not only to Owo town but to every hooks and cranny of the state.

Sarafa also lauded the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, and the entire Olowo-in-Council for taken pragmatic steps to end cultism, arson, killing, and violent activities of trouble makers in Owo and its environment.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude to Your Excellency for taking the security of lives and properties of our people seriously; with total commitment and cogent action to stop further attacks, killings, banditry, and violent clashes among the people of Ondo State and the entire Southwest region.

“A message of love, brotherliness, and solidarity from our national coordinator and the Aare Onakakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, a great and proud son of the state; also wish Your Excellency more wisdom, knowledge, understanding, native intelligence, protection, and courage from Olodumare, our creator and, Oduduwa our progenitor for successful and peaceful tenure as a leader of his people.

“We equally extend our appreciation to the Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, and the entire Olowo-in-Council for the traditional cleansing and fortification of Owo land against cultism, killing, bloodletting, and arson. Long may you live, Forever may you reign, Ologho!”

He added that “We are not forgetting the contributions and commitments of both the senior special assistant to the Governor on Security Matters (SSA Security), Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo and the State Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Chief Olatunji Adeleye as they put their lives on the line for peace to return to the state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...