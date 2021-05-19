Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state on Wednesday assured Borno citizens that in the next one year ahead his administration will consolidate on its gains of the last two years by recruiting more teachers and Medical Doctors to ensure effective service delivery.

Speaking in an interactive session with journalists shortly after his return from Lessar Hajj and 21 days annual leave at the Government House, Maiduguri, Zulum expressed gratitude to the resilient people of the state for their prayers towards peaceful coexistence and support they give to the present administration.

He said: “as we are drawing closer to my two years in office, there is a need to provide a stabilizing force on what we did in the last two years. So far, so good, as far as I am concern, we have achieved a lot in areas of health, water supply, education among others, and in the next year, we are going to consolidate on our gains by ensuring improved service delivery at all levels of development by God grace.

Also read: 2023: Our choice of governor must show commitment to ending herdsmen menace — Makurdi Catholic Bishop “As you are all aware that this administration has built schools, hospitals and houses, Insha Allah, we are going to recruit more teachers and doctors to improve service delivery.

“Although, security is number one priority of our administration’s agenda in ensuring lasting peace. We are going to redouble our efforts to ensure that our society became free from insurgency, we are not going to relent in ensuring peace is restored to our dear state”, the governor added.

On the proposed official closure of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs )camps on or before May this year, governor Zulum said ” we promised to close the IDP camps on or before 31 May 2021, if all things being equal, we are going to close IDPs camps like MOGOLIS NYSC, Fertilizer Blending factory camps where most of the occupants have relocated back to their ancestral homes, even as we will not force any IDP to vacate any of the officially designated resettlement camps in the state.”

He also promised that very soon the power supply to Maiduguri which was vandalized by insurgents since January this year will be restored, stressing that Government is working hard to see that it is not only restored but to safeguard the transmission tower from further attack.

Governor Zulum commended his deputy, Umar Kadafur for piloting the affairs of the state successful while he away.

On arrival of the governor, our Correspondent observed mammoth crowd and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress trooped out en-mass to welcome back the Governor.

Vanguard News Nigeria

