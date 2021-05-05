Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu (2nd left), being conducted round the Leisure Park/Film Village by his Culture and Tourism counterpart, Chief Lawrence Ejiofor (left), and the Project Engineer, Sinoma Lee(right)during an inspection tour by the Commissioners to the project under construction by the State government in Asaba. Delta government on Wednesday said it was building infrastructure for sustainable tourism development in the state.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Engr. Lawrence Ejiofor, stated this while addressing journalists after inspection of the Asaba Leisure Park and Film Village Projects.

Ejiofor who was in company with his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said that the state government was committed to building sustainable infrastructure to boost tourism potentials in the state.

"If you were here before we commenced this project, you will appreciate what we have done so far. We did a lot of land reclamation here. We worked with the Federal Ministry of Mines and also the waterways.

“There’s no amount of flood that can threaten this project because all that was considered before the commencement of this project. What is sunk into this ground is bigger than what you are seeing up here.

“So far, the work here is going on progressively. We come here all the time to make sure the project is followed to specification because we don’t want to do a project that will not stand the test of time,”

On the sustainability of the project, Ejiofor said the project was backed by the Private-Public Partnerships (PPP) model adding, “we are going to partner with Nollywood and other private sector stakeholders to manage this place and give government returns.

“The private partners will see to the day-to-day running of these projects.

“I was in Abuja sometime ago to market Delta as a tourism destination. However, what we are doing now is to put our tourism facilities to modern standards.

“We just signed the memorandum of understanding for Lander Brothers Anchorage between the state government and Jabi boat club.

“They are committing N550m into a special purpose vehicle ( SPV) of 70:30 percent to rebuild and manage it over time.

On his part, Aniagwu said the construction of the projects was in line with Governor Okowa’s desire to build a stronger Delta for enhanced development.

“I have been conducted round this twin project and am impressed with the quality of work and speed. The Film Village project has editing suits, sound studio amphitheater, guest house and hostel facilities, engineering and maintenance as well as site for epic movies.

“You can see the speed with which they are approaching the project. The leisure park on the other hand will have a zoo for wildlife, an artificial lake, a swimming pool, a big restaurant, and an 11-story observatory tower.

“During his swearing-in for a second term in office, Governor Okowa promised to build a Stronger Delta anchored on the development of key infrastructure for sustainable development.

“We are happy to report that what we are seeing here is in line with the designs and we are hopeful that at the end of 2021 we can be sure of inaugurating this place.

“It’s a facility meant for the young and the old and as soon as this comes on stream Delta will make this the hub of Nollywood in Nigeria,” Aniagwu stated.

