Wendy Williams And Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split After 3 Months Of Dating

Shortly after introducing the world to her new beau, Wendy Williams has found herself back on the market. Wendy Williams‘ attempt at a post-divorce romance with businessman Mike Esterman has fizzled out.

He was crowned the “winner” of her virtual “Date Wendy” competition segment on Feb. 26, but they only went on a handful of outings.

The contractor lives in Maryland, and time and distance ended up killing their budding relationship. He said, “She deserves to be with someone who may have more time.”

He added that the two were “never an item after 3 dates.” The media has reached out to reps for both Wendy and Mike about the split.

Mike has really been spilling his guts about his failed attempt at love with the daytime talk show host. The day prior, he told The Sun that:

It’s a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don’t know if I can give her what she wants. Nobody called it a day, there’s just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can’t hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more.

Mike has no hard feelings if Wendy doesn’t want to wait around for him, as they’re not exclusive. “She’s allowed to meet others, we’re not in that type of relationship. She will find someone,” he told the publication.

He then had the humblebrag:

I have home projects, pool rentals starting now that things are opening up, requests for Mario (Lopez), and others are starting to come in for me to help with. I’m a workaholic!

Mike and Access Hollywood host Mario are longtime pals, and Mike gushed to the 47-year-old about his March 5 first date with Wendy on Access.

He further told The Sun:

I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas. I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process. I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh.

