Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq …Inaugurates expanded committee on a school feeding programme By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA THE federal government has reiterated its determination to eradicate poverty as well as tackling unemployment in the country to the barest minimum, saying its many programmes designed to tackle the issues have had tremendous success.

The government said the alarming rate of out-of-school children witnessed some years ago had considerably reduced due mainly to some of its initiatives, among which it said, was the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

The government’s position came as it inaugurated an expanded committee on National Home Grown School Feeding Programme with a task on members to make meaningful contributions to stamp the problems out of the country.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, speaking at the event in Abuja, Wednesday, explained that the inauguration was aimed at expanding the membership of people that would contribute to tackling the developments.

Farouq, speaking through her representative and National Coordinator of National Social Investment Programmes, Dr Umar Bindir, insisted that the government was doing all its best to ending poverty as well as creating jobs for its citizens.

The multi-sectoral committee which has representatives from the ministries of finance, education, budgeting and planning, agriculture, water resources among others, she explained, was aimed at assisting in the effective implementation and achievement of government’s initiatives.

While appealing to members to do their best through effective contributions, the minister said, “The programme has the potentials to boost agriculture in the locality as the meals are made from local farmer’s produce.”

“The committee comprised of a representative from the ministries of Finance and Budget Planning, Health, Education, Agriculture and Rural Development, Information and Culture, Women Affairs, Industry, Trade and Investment, Water Resources, the National Bureau of Statistics and Universal Basic Education Commission.

“All the stakeholders are one. Try to ensure you do the right thing. The sectors have the potentials to ensure the effective implementation and success of the programme. The programme has the potentials to boost agriculture in the locality as the meals are made from local farmer’s produce,” she said.

