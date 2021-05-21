Pantami … @iamseunalaofin said, “Very soon they would tell us to put Buhari’s portrait in our homes for one reason we don’t know yet…” By David Royal Nigerians have kicked against the latest directive by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) asking Nigerians to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their mobile phones to the commission.

Vanguard had earlier reported that in a Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration published by the Commission, the aim of this, is to curtail the counterfeit mobile phone market, discourage mobile phone theft, enhance National Security, protect consumer interest, increase revenue generation for the government, reduce the rate of kidnapping, mitigate the use of stolen phones for crime, and facilitate blocking or tracing of stolen mobile phones and other smart devices.

The IMEI number is a 15-digit number unique to each phone. With the IMEI number, a phone can be tracked and located.

Nigerians who kicked against this new directive vowed never to submit their IMEI to the NCC for any reason saying that the government should track the bandits and other terrorists causing havoc in the country.

Duke of Ibadan (@_AsiwajuLerry) said “It seems Nigerian Government’s aim is to strip its citizens of their entire privacy, “From linking NIN with SIM cards and now we have to submit our phone’s IMEI? I’ve made one mistake linking my NIN; I won’t repeat such thing again.”

Vanguard also gathered that the NCC’s move to start the implementation of the Device Management System (a Centralised Equipment Identity Register) is backed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A portion of the policy said, “Accordingly, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has directed that the Device Management System should be implemented within three months.”

The NCC said, “With the aim to curtail the counterfeit mobile phone market, discourage mobile phone theft, enhance National Security, protect consumer interest, increase revenue generation for the government, reduce the rate of kidnapping, mitigate the use of stolen phones for crime, and facilitate blocking or tracing of stolen mobile phones and other smart devices, one of the means to achieve this is through the deployment of Device Management System.

“The implementation of a Centralised Equipment Identity Register otherwise known as Device Management System will serve as a repository for keeping records of all registered mobile phones’ International Mobile Equipment Identity and owners of such devices.

“IMEIs that have been reported as either stolen or illegal will be shared through the DMS to all the operators and service providers.”

Reacting, an ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri said; “What moral right does NCC have to order Nigerians to submit their phone IDs to them when their boss, @DrIsaPantami, is a known terror sympathiser, who rejoices when non-Muslims are killed? Anyone who knowingly submits such details to a terror sympathiser is unwise!”

Elder Seun (@iamseunalaofin) tweeted, “We did NIN (National Identification Number), we did BVN (Bank Verification Number), now they want us to drop our phone’s IMEI number. Very soon they would tell us to put Buhari’s portrait in our homes for one reason we don’t know yet. At this stage anyone that believes in this government needs Bigi Apple to get their senses back!”

READ ALSO: Has Boko Haram infiltrated Bauchi? Here’s what Vanguard knows NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) stated, “NCC said Nigerians must submit their phone IMEI from July, and it’s mandatory. Obadiah Mailafia already told us ‘they will move to Phase 2 by 2022.’ With your phone IMEI, they will track your whereabouts. And Isa Pantami has access to your NIN-SIM Registration information.”

Elvis Tunde (@Tundekvng) tweeted, “I haven’t linked my NIN and I’m definitely not going to submit my IMEI to NCC and Isa Pantami. Patapata, I will relocate to Togo,”

@DanielRegha “The govt has no right whatsoever to ask Nigerians for their phone IMEI cos according to Sect 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Nigerians have a “Right to private and family life” which means no Nigerian is obligated to release his or her phone IMEI.”

@truthoofficial “Isa Pantami have access to our NIN, now NCC is mandating Nigerians to submit IMEI of phones from July 2021. I hope FG won’t be mad if people don’t comply with this IMEI directives, because when people asked for the resignation of Isa Pantami for his extremism, FG didn’t comply.”

@Monnyx4 “The greatest mistake I made was linking my Sim and Nin together however they’ve failed….. It’s only a Mad Man that will release his MEI/UDID to Buhari Terrorist minsister Isa Pantami they’ve lost my trust completely…”

@sholztalks “What is this guy getting at? @DrIsaPantami there’s an allegation you are a terrorist and you are yet to clear yourself. You went ahead and demand to monitor us? You even want our imei? Like how? We have rights to our own privacy!”

@Shoyan33693159 “If only we had a Senate president…this won’t be happening…but u see this…data that Patami is warehousing…the Government weda.. Buhari or any other lacks the intergrity to hold these data down…is like building nuclear power plant…those spent water.will be left to flow”

